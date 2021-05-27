Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Stock trading around $123.57 per share: What’s Next?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] plunged by -$7.25 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $137.152 during the day while it closed the day at $123.57. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Pinduoduo backs first of its kind study by Singapore researchers on health impact of plant-based meats.

Plant-based proteins have exploded into the public consciousness in recent years, with proponents touting their benefits for the environment and animal welfare. But are these products good for consumers?.

To try and quantify the impact on human health, Pinduoduo, China’s leading agricultural platform, has teamed up with the Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) to conduct a study that aims to determine the nutritional impact from replacing traditional animal proteins with plant-based proteins.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock has also loss -2.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDD stock has declined by -27.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.39% and lost -30.45% year-on date.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $156.92 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 891.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 20084911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $177.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDD stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 85 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 7.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 35.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PDD stock trade performance evaluation

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.90, while it was recorded at 129.02 for the last single week of trading, and 130.75 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,215 million, or 28.70% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 26,867,200, which is approximately 5.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,733,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in PDD stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.74 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

292 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 39,791,060 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 49,060,553 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 163,761,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,613,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,446,093 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,774,848 shares during the same period.