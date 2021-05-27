OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is -2.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] gained 6.04% on the last trading session, reaching $3.86 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2021 that OPKO Health Reports Transfer of Licensed Rights to RAYALDEE® in Japan to Vifor.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced a transfer of the licensed rights to RAYALDEE® in Japan from Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) to Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP).

On May 17, 2021, JT notified OPKO of its decision to terminate the exclusive agreement with OPKO’s subsidiary, EirGen Pharma, Ltd., for the development and commercialization of RAYALDEE® in Japan based on a comprehensive review of its development pipeline.

OPKO Health Inc. represents 640.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.62 billion with the latest information. OPK stock price has been found in the range of $3.69 to $3.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 3118649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. On June 21, 2016, analysts increased their price target for OPK shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPK in the course of the last twelve months was 36.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for OPK stock

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.61 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.62. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of $5,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OPKO Health Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 171.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

There are presently around $737 million, or 29.40% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,722,870, which is approximately 2.908% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,485,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.97 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $74.53 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly -15.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 19,750,021 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 16,466,107 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 154,666,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,883,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,237,292 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,960,178 shares during the same period.