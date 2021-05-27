ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Stock trading around $39.00 per share: What’s Next?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $39.00 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Ambarella, Lumentum and ON Semiconductor Collaborate on AI Processing Based 3D Sensing for Next-gen AIoT Devices.

New joint reference designs offer industry-first approaches for biometric access control, 3D electronic locks and intelligent sensing across verticals.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, and ON Semiconductor® (NASDAQ: ON), a leading provider of CMOS image sensor solutions, announced two new joint reference designs that accelerate AIoT device deployment across verticals, building on the companies’ previous joint solution for contactless access systems. By combining the data from Lumentum’s high-performance VCSEL array illuminators and an ON Semiconductor image sensor using Ambarella’s AI SoC, higher levels of accuracy and more intelligent decision-making can be achieved in next-generation AIoT devices for biometric access control, 3D electronic locks and other intelligent sensing applications.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is now 19.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ON Stock saw the intraday high of $39.50 and lowest of $38.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.59, which means current price is +20.67% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 3826769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $45.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. On February 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 38 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 27.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.01, while it was recorded at 38.81 for the last single week of trading, and 32.33 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.46.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.85. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $7,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 9.95%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $15,869 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 41,694,679, which is approximately 2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,136,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.45 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 1.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 49,674,316 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 58,867,411 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 298,343,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,885,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,830,043 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,555,674 shares during the same period.