Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Revenue clocked in at $1.38 billion, up 19.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] slipped around -0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $52.64 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Nuance Announces Agreements to Issue 17.9 million Shares of its Common Stock in Exchange for $354.8 million of its 1.00% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035 and $64.9 million of its 1.50% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN) (the “Company”) announced that it entered into privately negotiated agreements with certain investors to exchange (i) an aggregate of 14.7 million shares of the Company’s common stock and $4.0 million in cash for $354.8 million principal amount of its outstanding 1.00% senior convertible debentures due 2035 (the “1.00% Convertible Debentures”) held by such investors and (ii) an aggregate of 3.2 million shares of the Company’s common stock and $0.5 million in cash for $64.9 million principal amount of its outstanding 1.50% senior convertible debentures due 2035 (the “1.50% Convertible Debentures”) held by such investors (collectively, the “Exchanges”).

The Exchanges are expected to close on or about May 28, 2021. Following the Exchanges, an aggregate of $321.7 million principal amount of 1.00% Convertible Debentures and $162.5 million principal amount of 1.50% Convertible Debentures (including $118.3 million surrendered for conversion and pending settlement) will remain outstanding.

Nuance Communications Inc. stock is now 19.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUAN Stock saw the intraday high of $52.94 and lowest of $52.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.93, which means current price is +31.93% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 7242261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 75.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NUAN stock performed recently?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, NUAN shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.87, while it was recorded at 52.86 for the last single week of trading, and 41.77 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuance Communications Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

There are presently around $15,859 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,883,625, which is approximately 1.858% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,145,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in NUAN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $790.85 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

214 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 40,631,738 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 33,363,886 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 227,279,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,275,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,403,442 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,905,411 shares during the same period.