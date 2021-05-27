Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Is Currently -5.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] slipped around -2.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.37 at the close of the session, down -5.78%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Nordstrom Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings.

– Sequential improvement in sales trends of more than 700 basis points relative to fourth quarter.

– Digital sales increased 28 percent over first quarter of 2019 and represented 46 percent of total.

Nordstrom Inc. stock is now 10.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWN Stock saw the intraday high of $34.98 and lowest of $32.5523 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.45, which means current price is +15.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 21598996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $35.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $38 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on JWN stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 28 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.47. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.98, while it was recorded at 36.86 for the last single week of trading, and 27.97 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted -1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -5.52%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $2,959 million, or 56.80% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,882,103, which is approximately 14.228% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,584,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.8 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $337.74 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 1.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

169 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 14,929,771 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 23,463,093 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 47,710,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,103,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,320,460 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 8,783,729 shares during the same period.