Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] – find out why.

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] loss -2.61% on the last trading session, reaching $14.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Verra Mobility Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences In June.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced that it will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences.

David Roberts, President and CEO, Tricia Chiodo, Chief Financial Officer, and Sajid Daudi, Vice President, Investor Relations, are scheduled to present at the:.

Verra Mobility Corporation represents 162.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.35 billion with the latest information. VRRM stock price has been found in the range of $14.29 to $14.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 824.64K shares, VRRM reached a trading volume of 1231548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 110.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

Trading performance analysis for VRRM stock

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, VRRM shares gained by 6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.19, while it was recorded at 14.99 for the last single week of trading, and 12.65 for the last 200 days.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verra Mobility Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 0.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]

There are presently around $2,276 million, or 99.30% of VRRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 24,239,744, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,598,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.47 million in VRRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $156.59 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly 8.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 13,560,419 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 9,639,629 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 128,956,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,156,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,664,105 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,088,112 shares during the same period.