Mizuho slashes price target on Realty Income Corporation [O] – find out why.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.27%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Jacqueline Brady Joins Realty Income’s Board Of Directors.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced that Jacqueline Brady has been appointed as an independent member of Realty Income’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. The appointment expands the Board to include ten members.

“We are delighted that Jackie is joining our Board. Her collaborative style, international experience, real estate expertise and capital markets background will complement the talents of our outstanding Board of Directors as we continue to expand our industry-leading real estate platform both domestically and internationally,” said Sumit Roy, Realty Income’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, O stock rose by 24.79%. The one-year Realty Income Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.48. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.95 billion, with 373.52 million shares outstanding and 372.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, O stock reached a trading volume of 3514434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $72.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 218.03.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.29, while it was recorded at 67.92 for the last single week of trading, and 62.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

O Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,359 million, or 72.90% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,666,108, which is approximately 5.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,817,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.86 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 9.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

489 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 21,836,516 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 16,448,244 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 227,319,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,604,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,489,274 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,888,647 shares during the same period.