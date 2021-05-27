Market Analysts see Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] traded at a low on 05/26/21, posting a -4.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.01. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Walgreens Collaborates With Jordana Brewster to Celebrate Red Nose Day, an Effort to End Child Poverty.

The annual event raises awareness and funds to keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered, with more than $240 million donated to support underserved children since 2015.

, children in the United States are facing higher levels of hunger, homelessness and a growing learning gap due to the widespread ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, child poverty in the US rose as high as 21.4 percent1 worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it increasingly urgent to support underserved children. Walgreens proudly serves as a longtime national partner of Red Nose Day, a campaign from nonprofit Comic Relief US, with the mission to end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered. To help tackle this issue, Walgreens is collaborating with actress Jordana Brewster to raise awareness and funds to end child poverty through Red Nose Day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12858145 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $44.73 billion, with 864.20 million shares outstanding and 715.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 12858145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $54.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has WBA stock performed recently?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.85, while it was recorded at 54.10 for the last single week of trading, and 44.81 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.73. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $1,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 3.63%.

Insider trade positions for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

There are presently around $25,560 million, or 58.60% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,320,795, which is approximately 0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 17.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,869,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.33 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly -4.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 626 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 47,022,119 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 35,860,628 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 408,562,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,445,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,693,396 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,398,103 shares during the same period.