Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Is Currently 10.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.91%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Lemonade Inc to Host Earnings Call.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78169.

The one-year Lemonade Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.87. The average equity rating for LMND stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.11 billion, with 60.22 million shares outstanding and 51.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, LMND stock reached a trading volume of 2146386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $80.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 6.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.34.

LMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, LMND shares dropped by -13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.15, while it was recorded at 79.41 for the last single week of trading, and 89.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lemonade Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.72. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.61.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -28.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$215,697 per employee.

LMND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lemonade Inc. posted -1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -86.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc. go to 12.90%.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,889 million, or 32.80% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,388, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,640,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.54 million in LMND stocks shares; and SC ISRAEL VENTURE V MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $256.07 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 9,494,786 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 4,955,320 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,865,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,315,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,249,199 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,244,676 shares during the same period.