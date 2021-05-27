Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] Revenue clocked in at $341.20 million, up 44.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] slipped around -0.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.51 at the close of the session, down -3.65%. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Lantheus Holdings Announces Presentation Featuring 18F-DCFPyL PET/CT, its PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced a poster presentation featuring data from the Company’s Phase 3 CONDOR study at the upcoming 2021 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Meeting, which will be held from June 4-8, 2021.

The presentation will be made available for the duration of conference.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock is now 44.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LNTH Stock saw the intraday high of $20.48 and lowest of $19.301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.26, which means current price is +46.69% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 649.79K shares, LNTH reached a trading volume of 1121329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $25.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 289.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has LNTH stock performed recently?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, LNTH shares dropped by -13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.28, while it was recorded at 20.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.27 for the last 200 days.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.99 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Return on Total Capital for LNTH is now 0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.10. Additionally, LNTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] managed to generate an average of -$22,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.32%.

Insider trade positions for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]

There are presently around $1,199 million, or 94.00% of LNTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,734,292, which is approximately 4.305% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,098,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.99 million in LNTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $84.29 million in LNTH stock with ownership of nearly 12.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LNTH] by around 9,964,009 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 7,601,363 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 43,882,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,447,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNTH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,620,866 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 726,499 shares during the same period.