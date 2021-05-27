Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Revenue clocked in at $86.50 million, down -21.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] price surged by 9.88 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Kandi Unveils K32 Premium Fully Enclosed Electric 4WD Utility Terrain Vehicles in Hainan Factory.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), unveiled five prototypes of its new K32 Utility Terrain Vehicle (“UTV”), producedat its factory in Hainan, China. The K32 is a premium UTV, featuring pure electric four-wheel-drive propulsion and a fully enclosed cockpitwith air conditioning. Kandi intends to begin sales of the K32 in the U.S. in 2021.

The Kandi K32 UTV offers a premium experience in UTVs. Excellent off-road performance is delivered by its dual-motor four-wheel drive design. The fully enclosed cockpit creates delightful comfort not typical for a UTV, including a built-in intelligent interactive system, integrated infotainment, and refreshingly strong air conditioning. Rider comfort is ensured with ample size: the K32 length is 18 feet, with 6 feet width and 7 feet height. With a gross vehicle weight ofover 5000 lbs, the powerful battery system can support a driving range of over60 miles, based on the NEDC working conditions method.

A sum of 1855753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares reached a high of $5.53 and dropped to a low of $4.99 until finishing in the latest session at $5.45.

Guru’s Opinion on Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

KNDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, KNDI shares dropped by -7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kandi Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.53. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.51.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now -3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$16,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66 million, or 17.10% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 6,384,023, which is approximately 5.746% of the company’s market cap and around 19.22% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,135,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 million in KNDI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $5.64 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly 5.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 2,814,006 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,969,233 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,412,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,195,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,133,235 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,731 shares during the same period.