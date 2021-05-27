Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain 41.53% so far this year. What now?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $1.0. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Johnson Controls and the City of La Crosse launch new phase of sustainability initiative; Multi-phase plan to generate $11 million in cost savings.

– Johnson Controls and the City of La Crosse expand city’s sustainability project: infrastructure updates throughout the city expected to add $3.2 million in total savings over the next 15 years.

– The initial phases, begun in 2019 and completed Spring 2021, will generate $7.98 million in total savings and reduce energy consumption by 35 percent over the next 20 years.

A sum of 4904482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.55M shares. Johnson Controls International plc shares reached a high of $66.24 and dropped to a low of $65.40 until finishing in the latest session at $65.94.

The one-year JCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.53. The average equity rating for JCI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $69.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $70 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $73, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.42, while it was recorded at 64.87 for the last single week of trading, and 50.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

JCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 17.36%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,242 million, or 93.00% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 72,593,832, which is approximately -11.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,839,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.88 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.63 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 63,900,311 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 63,946,867 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 512,769,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,617,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,275,503 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,025,121 shares during the same period.