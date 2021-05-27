JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $41

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] surged by $2.86 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.98 during the day while it closed the day at $35.98. The company report on May 18, 2021 that JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior Management.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced the change of its chief financial officer, in order to comply with certain business operation independence requirements of the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board (the “STAR Market”) in relation to the proposed listing of its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Jinko”) on the STAR Market. The Company does not believe this change to its senior management team will have any material impact on its business operations.

Mr. Haiyun (Charlie) Cao has resigned as chief financial officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Cao will carry out his responsibility at Jiangxi Jinko and will continue serving as a director of the Company. Mr. Mengmeng (Pan) Li has been appointed as chief financial officer of the Company, effective immediately.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 13.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JKS stock has declined by -27.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.34% and lost -41.85% year-on date.

The market cap for JKS stock reached $1.69 billion, with 45.33 million shares outstanding and 44.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, JKS reached a trading volume of 1187752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKS shares is $39.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $55, while UBS kept a Sell rating on JKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.64.

JKS stock trade performance evaluation

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.47. With this latest performance, JKS shares dropped by -9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.30, while it was recorded at 34.13 for the last single week of trading, and 48.77 for the last 200 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. go to 25.87%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $700 million, or 47.30% of JKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKS stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,750,439, which is approximately 2.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,790,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.44 million in JKS stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $46.11 million in JKS stock with ownership of nearly 7.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:JKS] by around 4,514,986 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,490,969 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,446,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,451,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,594,309 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,346,444 shares during the same period.