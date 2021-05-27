ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] Stock trading around $17.97 per share: What’s Next?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] traded at a high on 05/26/21, posting a 1.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.97. The company report on December 21, 2020 that ICICI Bank Canada Visa* Debit Card launched.

The card enables customers to shop online and at merchant outlets across the world on Visa network.

Allows quick contactless payments at PoS machines across the country.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3141244 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ICICI Bank Limited stands at 0.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.52%.

The market cap for IBN stock reached $59.57 billion, with 3.45 billion shares outstanding and 3.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 3141244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $21.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13.

How has IBN stock performed recently?

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.09, while it was recorded at 17.66 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ICICI Bank Limited posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN.

Insider trade positions for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]

There are presently around $12,526 million, or 21.20% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 60,566,867, which is approximately 3.512% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 43,155,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $775.51 million in IBN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $681.65 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly -5.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

207 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 97,384,657 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 61,901,485 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 537,767,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 697,053,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,220,470 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,567,462 shares during the same period.