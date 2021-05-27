IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $175

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ: IAC] traded at a low on 05/25/21, posting a -37.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $158.74. The company report on May 25, 2021 that IAC Completes Spin-Off Of Vimeo.

Vimeo, the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, will begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “VMEO.” As a result of the spin-off, IAC’s interest in Vimeo is now held directly by IAC shareholders, and Vimeo is a separate, publicly-traded company.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vimeo is the 11th public company to emerge from IAC in a continuation of a model that has created $100 billion of shareholder value over the course of 25 years, dating back to when Barry Diller took the helm of Silver King Communications—an early predecessor to IAC—with a $250 million market capitalization in 1995.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3177713 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IAC/InterActiveCorp stands at 5.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for IAC stock reached $13.75 billion, with 85.90 million shares outstanding and 78.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 612.12K shares, IAC reached a trading volume of 3177713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAC shares is $276.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on IAC stock. On August 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IAC shares from 168 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set at 16.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAC in the course of the last twelve months was 134.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.60.

How has IAC stock performed recently?

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.00. With this latest performance, IAC shares dropped by -36.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.63 for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.93, while it was recorded at 227.89 for the last single week of trading, and 182.72 for the last 200 days.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IAC/InterActiveCorp posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -153.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAC/InterActiveCorp go to 37.69%.

Insider trade positions for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]

The top three institutional holders of IAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,972,995, which is approximately 4.009% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,713,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in IAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in IAC stock with ownership of nearly -7.463% of the company’s market capitalization.