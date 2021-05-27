GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Is Currently 9.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] gained 9.16% on the last trading session, reaching $42.56 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that GrowGeneration Acquires The Harvest Company, Expands Footprint in California’s Emerald Triangle.

Acquisition Brings Number of GrowGen Locations Nationwide to 55.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen” or the “Company”) the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, announced its acquisition of The Harvest Company, a northern California-based hydroponic supply center and cultivation design innovator with stores in Redding and Trinity County. The Harvest Company serves growers in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle – the largest cannabis-producing region in the country.

GrowGeneration Corp. represents 58.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.61 billion with the latest information. GRWG stock price has been found in the range of $39.72 to $43.1701.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 2774072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $59.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Buy rating on GRWG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

Trading performance analysis for GRWG stock

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.52. With this latest performance, GRWG shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 523.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.20, while it was recorded at 38.93 for the last single week of trading, and 35.16 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.70. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRWG is now 4.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, GRWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] managed to generate an average of $13,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrowGeneration Corp. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

There are presently around $1,014 million, or 51.60% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,046,377, which is approximately 12.365% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,262,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.31 million in GRWG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $89.46 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly 30.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 5,637,529 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 4,446,229 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 13,746,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,829,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,231,851 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 872,862 shares during the same period.