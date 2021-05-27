Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] moved up 9.41: Why It’s Important

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] gained 9.41% or 0.27 points to close at $3.14 with a heavy trading volume of 1825717 shares. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Future Fintech Attends Blockchain and Digital Industry Development Conference.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as “Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced that on April 28, 2021, Mr. Lei Peng, General Manager of Future Supply Chain Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Future FinTech, attended the ‘2021 Chengdu Blockchain + Digital Cultural Creative Industry Development Conference’ held in the Pidu District of Chengdu, China.

At the conference, Mr. Peng provided a commitment to the Chengdu municipal government on the Company’s behalf to establish two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Chengdu city: Future Big Data (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., an enterprise to focus on blockchain big data and the development of a high-speed computing center, and Future Supply Chain (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., an entity to further advance the supply chain financial technology sector.

It opened the trading session at $2.98, the shares rose to $3.18 and dropped to $2.8628, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTFT points out that the company has recorded 39.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -223.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, FTFT reached to a volume of 1825717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1143.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for FTFT stock

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, FTFT shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 1.60% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 173,329, which is approximately 1054.142% of the company’s market cap and around 59.62% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 171,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in FTFT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.51 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 1,092,591 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 2,040,745 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,990,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,142,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 803,872 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,040,745 shares during the same period.