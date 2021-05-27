For Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB], Analyst sees a drop to $16. What next?

Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.45%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CS, ACAD and PRVB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Over the last 12 months, PRVB stock dropped by -17.97%. The average equity rating for PRVB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $679.46 million, with 62.26 million shares outstanding and 47.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, PRVB stock reached a trading volume of 8090319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Provention Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $27 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Provention Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $26, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on PRVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Provention Bio Inc. is set at 0.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

PRVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.45. With this latest performance, PRVB shares gained by 38.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Provention Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Provention Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

PRVB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Provention Bio Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRVB.

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $239 million, or 40.20% of PRVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRVB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,463,109, which is approximately 13.696% of the company’s market cap and around 19.02% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 3,109,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.47 million in PRVB stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $28.86 million in PRVB stock with ownership of nearly -32.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRVB] by around 4,713,439 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,522,584 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,334,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,570,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRVB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,077,906 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 914,094 shares during the same period.