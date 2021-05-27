Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Stock trading around $115.35 per share: What’s Next?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] loss -0.31% or -0.36 points to close at $115.35 with a heavy trading volume of 4137560 shares. The company report on May 25, 2021 that PayMyTuition Supports Strategic Expansion in China with Selection of Fiserv to Enable Local Payment Methods for Overseas Services.

PayMyTuition and Fiserv will enable students to pay overseas tuition fees using preferred payment methods such as Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Education institutions and enterprises outside China will benefit from payment settlement in their local currency.

It opened the trading session at $115.76, the shares rose to $116.19 and dropped to $114.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FISV points out that the company has recorded 2.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, FISV reached to a volume of 4137560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $142.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $128, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.44, while it was recorded at 115.15 for the last single week of trading, and 110.81 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $71,350 million, or 95.30% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 85,300,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 58,482,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.25 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -0.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

736 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 53,324,956 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 47,213,946 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 518,010,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,549,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,076,282 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 20,655,968 shares during the same period.