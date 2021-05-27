First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is 30.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] closed the trading session at $17.56 on 05/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.49, while the highest price level was $18.17. The company report on May 6, 2021 that First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results, Inaugural Dividend Payment, and Appointment of VP Operations.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company has also adjusted its cost reporting to reflect cash costs and all-in sustaining cost per ounce (“AISC”) on a per silver equivalent ounce (“AgEq”) basis compared to previous disclosure of only payable silver ounces. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.65 percent and weekly performance of 1.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 81.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, AG reached to a volume of 3923762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.37, while it was recorded at 17.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,356 million, or 50.92% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,888,953, which is approximately -7.829% of the company’s market cap and around 5.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,746,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.91 million in AG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $89.53 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 8.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 15,141,201 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 15,377,166 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 46,713,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,231,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,061,895 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,884,987 shares during the same period.