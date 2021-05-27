Evercore ISI lifts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] plunged by -$0.74 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $82.86 during the day while it closed the day at $81.91. The company report on May 24, 2021 that CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 26, 2021.

Canadian Pacific’s (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Creel, will address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 26, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock has also gained 6.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CP stock has inclined by 12.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.35% and gained 18.13% year-on date.

The market cap for CP stock reached $10.92 billion, with 133.32 million shares outstanding and 122.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 3776172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $85.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $390 to $440. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39.

CP stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 96.06 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.10, while it was recorded at 80.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 8.52%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,382 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 39,985,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in CP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.0 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 48.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

279 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 40,808,065 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 23,687,725 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 416,299,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,794,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,859,020 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,294,870 shares during the same period.