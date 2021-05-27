Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] fell -6.63% so far this year. What now?

Dycom Industries Inc. [NYSE: DY] price plunged by -15.10 percent to reach at -$12.54. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Dycom Industries, Inc. To Present at the 2021 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced that its senior management will present in a virtual fireside chat format at the 2021 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET. Dycom’s senior management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. For more information, visit https://dycomind.com.

A sum of 1866175 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 388.54K shares. Dycom Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $78.50 and dropped to a low of $70.14 until finishing in the latest session at $70.51.

The one-year DY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.57. The average equity rating for DY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DY shares is $104.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dycom Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Dycom Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $59, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on DY stock. On May 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DY shares from 31 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dycom Industries Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

DY Stock Performance Analysis:

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.23. With this latest performance, DY shares dropped by -27.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.46 for Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.01, while it was recorded at 81.56 for the last single week of trading, and 75.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dycom Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Dycom Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

DY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dycom Industries Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dycom Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,008 million, or 95.90% of DY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,516,641, which is approximately 3.38% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,286,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.74 million in DY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $206.95 million in DY stock with ownership of nearly 1.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Dycom Industries Inc. [NYSE:DY] by around 2,103,179 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 3,878,107 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 22,494,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,475,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 679,986 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 882,212 shares during the same period.