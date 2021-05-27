Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Is Currently 3.07 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] gained 3.07% or 0.05 points to close at $1.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3399544 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Digital Ally, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79458.

It opened the trading session at $1.64, the shares rose to $1.71 and dropped to $1.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DGLY points out that the company has recorded -23.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -115.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, DGLY reached to a volume of 3399544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for DGLY stock

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, DGLY shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7538, while it was recorded at 1.6760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2249 for the last 200 days.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Ally Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 76.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.10% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,265,968, which is approximately 11.361% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 729,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in DGLY stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.13 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 1,784,441 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 787,217 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,055,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,626,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 994,669 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 87,987 shares during the same period.