Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] is 78.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE: CNR] price plunged by -3.66 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Cornerstone Building Brands Expands Leadership in Vinyl Windows with Acquisition of Prime Window Systems.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has acquired Prime Window Systems (“Prime Window” or the “Company”). Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Prime Window serves residential new construction and repair and remodel markets with energy efficient vinyl window and door products. The Company has approximately 300 employees at manufacturing locations in Colorado and Washington.

“The acquisition of Prime Window advances our strategy towards profitable growth and operational excellence,” said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are joining forces with a well-recognized business and an established customer base that will strengthen our multi-channel offering. Additionally, this acquisition expands our leadership position in highly-attractive residential markets, increases our manufacturing scale, and creates new opportunities in the West, making it an ideal fit.”.

A sum of 1580750 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $17.40 and dropped to a low of $16.51 until finishing in the latest session at $16.60.

The one-year CNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.0. The average equity rating for CNR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNR shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50.

CNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, CNR shares gained by 15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.44, while it was recorded at 16.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.56 and a Gross Margin at +18.83. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.46.

Return on Total Capital for CNR is now 6.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 873.24. Additionally, CNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 851.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] managed to generate an average of -$23,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

CNR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 525.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. go to 34.70%.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,908 million, or 91.80% of CNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNR stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 62,071,743, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC., holding 7,489,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.32 million in CNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.3 million in CNR stock with ownership of nearly 6.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE:CNR] by around 13,452,127 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 11,904,818 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 89,589,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,946,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,646,345 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 816,049 shares during the same period.