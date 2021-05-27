Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] is -14.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.16 at the close of the session, up 4.50%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Cocrystal Pharma Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and provides updates on its antiviral pipeline and business activities.

“We believe Cocrystal is well-positioned to advance the discovery and development of novel antiviral compounds to address major global medical concerns and create significant market opportunities for our company,” said Gary Wilcox, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal. “Following the successful financing completed earlier this month, we believe we have sufficient capital to fund our currently planned operations and product development programs through 2024.”.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock is now -14.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COCP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.18 and lowest of $1.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.46, which means current price is +9.43% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.63M shares, COCP reached a trading volume of 4055029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has COCP stock performed recently?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, COCP shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3061, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3554 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.00 and a Current Ratio set at 25.00.

Earnings analysis for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

Insider trade positions for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $11 million, or 10.00% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,254,880, which is approximately 7.719% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,957,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 million in COCP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.23 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 702,611 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,297,480 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,741,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,742,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,447 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,247 shares during the same period.