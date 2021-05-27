Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] – find out why.

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.29%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Uranium Energy Corp Increases Physical and Equity Uranium Holdings.

NYSE American Symbol – UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to report recent increases in its physical and equity uranium holdings.

Over the last 12 months, UEC stock rose by 185.05%. The one-year Uranium Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.99. The average equity rating for UEC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $714.55 million, with 230.52 million shares outstanding and 210.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, UEC stock reached a trading volume of 3719898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

UEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 209.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uranium Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$304,386 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

UEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $235 million, or 34.50% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 18,880,893, which is approximately 481.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,116,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.06 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.42 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly -0.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 28,033,652 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,682,378 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 46,244,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,960,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,504,604 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,577 shares during the same period.