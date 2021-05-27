Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] Revenue clocked in at $6.14 billion, up 28.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: BPY] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Brookfield Property Partners Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY; NASDAQ: BPYU; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY” or the “Partnership”) announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A sum of 3801835 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.96M shares. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $18.65 and dropped to a low of $18.44 until finishing in the latest session at $18.61.

The one-year BPY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.82. The average equity rating for BPY stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPY shares is $18.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BPY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BPY Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, BPY shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.52 for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.99, while it was recorded at 18.52 for the last single week of trading, and 15.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.85 and a Gross Margin at +56.27. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for BPY is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 411.18. Additionally, BPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 315.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] managed to generate an average of -$48,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,768 million, or 60.40% of BPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPY stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 118,572,736, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 11,567,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.27 million in BPY stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $191.82 million in BPY stock with ownership of nearly 171.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:BPY] by around 76,221,948 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 32,133,781 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 147,826,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,182,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPY stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,105,437 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 10,903,174 shares during the same period.