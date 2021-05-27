Baidu Inc. [BIDU] is -9.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] traded at a high on 05/26/21, posting a 1.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $194.88. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Baidu Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We are delighted to bring innovation across many sectors, including marketing cloud, enterprise cloud, smart transportation, autonomous driving, smart assistant and AI chip, through our decade-long investment in AI,” said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “With AI powering the next stage of technology growth, many Baidu alumni have rejoined us, and our employees are energized from working on intelligent computing that can improve daily life and make the complex world simpler.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3483030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baidu Inc. stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.80%.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $70.29 billion, with 360.66 million shares outstanding and 267.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.18M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 3483030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $325, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 165 to 305.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 7.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.96.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.00, while it was recorded at 191.89 for the last single week of trading, and 189.33 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $34,738 million, or 64.50% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,217,017, which is approximately 3.665% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,841,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.84 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -0.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

450 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 44,979,092 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 53,372,322 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 79,899,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,250,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,439,406 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,716,341 shares during the same period.