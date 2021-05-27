Amyris Inc. [AMRS] moved up 7.31: Why It’s Important

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 7.31% on the last trading session, reaching $14.39 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Amyris Clean Beauty Consumer Brands Expand By Over 10,000 North American Retail Doors.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that it has obtained commitments for over 10,000 new doors at retail stores such as Sephora North America, CVS, KeHe North America, Loblaws Super Saver, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart Canada and Wegmans to sell Amyris clean beauty consumer products. Sales at these retailers are expected to start over the next two quarters.

A consumer super cycle is accelerating demand for natural, sustainably sourced, products. Amyris’s clean beauty brands are well positioned to respond to this significant consumer movement with a leading portfolio of beauty and personal care products.

Amyris Inc. represents 267.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.22 billion with the latest information. AMRS stock price has been found in the range of $13.45 to $14.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 4011920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.14.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.64. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 494.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 13.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -194.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $1,519 million, or 39.20% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,687,965, which is approximately -4.092% of the company’s market cap and around 41.56% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.26 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $189.4 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 20,890,311 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 16,601,533 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 68,037,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,528,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,708,539 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,696,853 shares during the same period.