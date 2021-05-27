Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Stock trading around $12.53 per share: What’s Next?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] traded at a high on 05/26/21, posting a 11.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.53. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Second U.S. Patent Awarded and Exclusively Licensed to Aemetis by US Dept of Energy to Use Waste Forest Wood and Other Biomass to Produce High Value Biofuels.

Patented technology extracts sugars from waste wood using ionic liquids to enable production of high value renewable fuels.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1312153 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aemetis Inc. stands at 10.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.97%.

The market cap for AMTX stock reached $381.66 million, with 26.29 million shares outstanding and 24.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, AMTX reached a trading volume of 1312153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Aemetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26.

How has AMTX stock performed recently?

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, AMTX shares dropped by -30.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 485.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1384.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.33, while it was recorded at 11.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.67 and a Gross Margin at +6.66. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.14.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.53. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 322.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 213.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 85.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 132.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

Insider trade positions for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

There are presently around $129 million, or 48.80% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 1,836,558, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,772,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.98 million in AMTX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $18.95 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly -2.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 7,899,355 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,603,168 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,919,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,422,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,492,948 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 358,083 shares during the same period.