21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] Is Currently 4.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] gained 4.05% or 0.86 points to close at $22.08 with a heavy trading volume of 6190768 shares. The company report on May 26, 2021 that 21Vianet Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $22.66, the shares rose to $25.81 and dropped to $21.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VNET points out that the company has recorded -10.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -74.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, VNET reached to a volume of 6190768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]:

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 21Vianet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 21Vianet Group Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

Trading performance analysis for VNET stock

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.22. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -27.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.97 for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.29, while it was recorded at 21.61 for the last single week of trading, and 28.96 for the last 200 days.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.11.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.65. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$151,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.21Vianet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET.

An analysis of insider ownership at 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]

There are presently around $2,144 million, or 85.50% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 8,534,636, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.52% of the total institutional ownership; CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,240,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.87 million in VNET stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $116.36 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly 21.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in 21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 37,962,241 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 16,481,647 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 42,657,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,101,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,927,763 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,216,970 shares during the same period.