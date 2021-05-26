why iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.20

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ: ICLK] plunged by -$0.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $12.33 during the day while it closed the day at $11.26. The company report on May 12, 2021 that iClick Interactive to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 26, 2021.

— Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 26, 2021 –.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, announced that it will report its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock has also loss -0.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICLK stock has declined by -18.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.94% and gained 31.85% year-on date.

The market cap for ICLK stock reached $1.08 billion, with 93.37 million shares outstanding and 53.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 766.63K shares, ICLK reached a trading volume of 1050965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLK shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

ICLK stock trade performance evaluation

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, ICLK shares dropped by -12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.46 for the last 200 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Total Capital for ICLK is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.82. Additionally, ICLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] managed to generate an average of -$11,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICLK.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ:ICLK] by around 14,635,164 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,398,515 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 17,569,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,602,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,930,034 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,357,487 shares during the same period.