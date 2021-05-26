Wall Street Analyst Upgrade News Corporation [NWSA]. What else is Wall St. saying

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] traded at a low on 05/25/21, posting a -0.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.64. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Great Expectations: Realtor.com® Survey Shows 29 Percent of Sellers Will Ask for More Than They Think Their Home is Worth.

Nearly a quarter expect to get more than their asking price.

With more sellers entering the market this year, many are planning to take advantage of this hot housing market to make money on their home sale. Multiple offers, bidding wars and high prices are just the beginning of what sellers expect, according to a new realtor.com® survey released.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3586332 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of News Corporation stands at 2.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for NWSA stock reached $15.80 billion, with 590.80 million shares outstanding and 509.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 3586332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about News Corporation [NWSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $32.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $15 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NWSA stock. On July 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NWSA shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NWSA stock performed recently?

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.47, while it was recorded at 26.61 for the last single week of trading, and 19.80 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.09.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 3.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corporation [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.45. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corporation [NWSA] managed to generate an average of -$54,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for News Corporation [NWSA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, News Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 62.74%.

Insider trade positions for News Corporation [NWSA]

There are presently around $10,158 million, or 99.70% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,503,774, which is approximately -1.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,776,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $809.15 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly -0.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 50,517,796 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 42,687,390 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 288,111,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,316,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,634,177 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,931,079 shares during the same period.