Wall Street Analyst Upgrade HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. What else is Wall St. saying

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] closed the trading session at $6.19 on 05/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.90, while the highest price level was $6.28. The company report on May 18, 2021 that HEXO Corp to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference.

HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) announced that management will participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Tamy Chen, Equity Research Analyst covering cannabis at BMO, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat by going to the “Events” page on hexocorp.com. For more information, please contact your BMO Capital Markets representative.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 68.21 percent and weekly performance of 2.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 115.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, HEXO reached to a volume of 2829840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40.

HEXO stock trade performance evaluation

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97 million, or 14.58% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,862,329, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,158,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.17 million in HEXO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $4.26 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 3,687,976 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,833,733 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 10,075,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,596,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,125,712 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,522,134 shares during the same period.