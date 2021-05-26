Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]. What else is Wall St. saying

CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] traded at a low on 05/25/21, posting a -8.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.40. The company report on May 12, 2021 that CVR Energy Announces Special Dividend and Advancement of Renewable Diesel Initiatives.

CVR Energy, Inc. (“CVR Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVI) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has determined that the Company will focus on renewable fuels and is no longer interested in acquiring another crude oil refinery. In connection therewith, the Board approved expenditures of up to $10 million to progress its renewable diesel initiatives, including:.

The completion of process design to convert an existing hydrotreater at the Coffeyville refinery to renewable diesel service; and.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1085525 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CVR Energy Inc. stands at 6.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.74%.

The market cap for CVI stock reached $2.08 billion, with 100.50 million shares outstanding and 29.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 688.40K shares, CVI reached a trading volume of 1085525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVI shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CVR Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for CVR Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVR Energy Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CVI stock performed recently?

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, CVI shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.90, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 17.36 for the last 200 days.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CVR Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVR Energy Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 185.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVI.

Insider trade positions for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]

72 institutional holders increased their position in CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVI] by around 3,346,146 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 3,734,382 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 85,446,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,526,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,586 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,996,243 shares during the same period.