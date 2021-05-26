Wall Street Analyst Initiated Express Inc. [EXPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] closed the trading session at $3.94 on 05/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.54, while the highest price level was $4.035. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter 2021 Results.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, announced that it will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Perry Pericleous, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005165/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 332.97 percent and weekly performance of 5.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 245.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.30M shares, EXPR reached to a volume of 11800819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 22.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 245.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Express Inc. [EXPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Express Inc. posted -1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -229.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPR.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $141 million, or 54.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,275,235, which is approximately 3.601% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,933,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.44 million in EXPR stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $19.19 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 10,421,827 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 13,368,837 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,013,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,804,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,192,088 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,152,190 shares during the same period.