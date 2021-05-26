Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Stock trading around $24.27 per share: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.66%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Vertiv Delivers 22.4% Net Sales Growth; Achieves Record Backlog; Raises Full Year Guidance.

Strong net sales growth of 22.4% and organic net sales growth of 19.5%(1) compared with last year’s first quarter – with strength in all regions.

Orders up 21% versus last year’s first quarter fueling a record backlog of $2.1 billion.

Over the last 12 months, VRT stock rose by 94.32%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.54. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.55 billion, with 349.60 million shares outstanding and 280.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 3424326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.86, while it was recorded at 23.87 for the last single week of trading, and 19.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

VRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 118.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 19.50%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,952 million, or 92.30% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately -22.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,374,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $591.57 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $544.93 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 13.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 75,604,231 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 59,778,222 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 192,245,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,627,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,279,415 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 14,189,846 shares during the same period.