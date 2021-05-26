Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gain 81.69% so far this year. What now?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] loss -2.76% on the last trading session, reaching $3.87 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Verastem Oncology to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, announced that the Company will present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived presentation will be available for 30 days.

Verastem Inc. represents 171.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $665.29 million with the latest information. VSTM stock price has been found in the range of $3.83 to $4.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 7001062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for VSTM stock

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.15. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 30.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.88 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -450.38 and a Gross Margin at +83.32. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -365.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -66.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.55. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,410,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

There are presently around $386 million, or 59.50% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 17,019,294, which is approximately 67.776% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,687,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.97 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $44.43 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly 2.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 19,340,051 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,032,928 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 76,274,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,647,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,256,081 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,239,824 shares during the same period.