Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock Reiterated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $121

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.83%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced that it will be participating in the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference on May 12, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

About Valero.

Over the last 12 months, VLO stock rose by 12.56%. The one-year Valero Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.71. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.52 billion, with 407.00 million shares outstanding and 406.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, VLO stock reached a trading volume of 3329051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $90.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.73, while it was recorded at 77.42 for the last single week of trading, and 60.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.00%.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,546 million, or 80.80% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,796,365, which is approximately 0.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,633,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.14 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 8.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

535 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 25,216,552 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 20,428,621 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 271,778,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,423,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,445,796 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,319,524 shares during the same period.