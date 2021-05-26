UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] moved up 14.94: Why It’s Important

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] gained 14.94% on the last trading session, reaching $19.70 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that UP Fintech Client Accounts and Balances Hit Record High in Q1 2021.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (the “Company”, a NASDAQ-listed company under the ticker “TIGR”, and all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage firm, posted a strong earnings report for Q1 FY 2021. The firm saw record trading volume of $123.8 billion in the first quarter as demand for online securities trading continued to rise.

UP Fintech added 296K new client accounts in the first quarter of 2021, more than 3 times that of the first quarter of 2020. The total number of clients with deposits increased 180.4% year-over-year to 376K. Led by strong growth in the client base coupled with active engagement in the markets during the quarter, the total client account balance reached a record high of $21.4 billion in Q1.

UP Fintech Holding Limited represents 141.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.88 billion with the latest information. TIGR stock price has been found in the range of $18.69 to $21.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 30776675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $23.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for TIGR stock

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.09. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 474.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.31, while it was recorded at 17.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $266 million, or 11.30% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: KERRISDALE ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 1,557,647, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.66% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,507,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.69 million in TIGR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $25.67 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 10,547,568 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,876,233 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 946,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,477,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,336,477 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 753,999 shares during the same period.