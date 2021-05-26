U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] is 165.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] closed the trading session at $1.10 on 05/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.06, while the highest price level was $1.20. The company report on May 25, 2021 that U.S. Well Services Announces Move Towards Full Electrification of Portfolio.

U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”) announced its commitment to becoming an all-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider and expects to have fully exited the diesel frac market by the end of Q4 2021. As a result of this strategic transition, USWS expects to become the first publicly-traded, pure-play electric completions services provider.

The Company also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain diesel-powered hydraulic fracturing equipment to a privately-held buyer for net proceeds of $21 million, subject to certain closing conditions. Further, the Company is in active negotiations with several counterparties and anticipates entering into a series of additional transactions to sell the majority of its remaining diesel fracturing equipment as well as certain power generation assets. In total, the Company believes it should generate in excess of $100 million of cash from non-core asset divestitures, with the net proceeds expected to reduce outstanding indebtedness and fund general corporate purposes, including the buildout of USWS’ next-generation all-electric fracturing fleets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 165.51 percent and weekly performance of 8.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 190.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, USWS reached to a volume of 17033267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42.

USWS stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 41.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9346, while it was recorded at 1.0395 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7189 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 45.60% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.0 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.02 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 91.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 5,834,697 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,154,987 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 29,519,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,509,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,314,442 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,840,956 shares during the same period.