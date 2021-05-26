The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Revenue clocked in at $2.32 billion, down -40.52% YTD: What’s Next?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] slipped around -0.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.27 at the close of the session, down -5.72%. The company report on May 10, 2021 that The GEO Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78303.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 5115934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]?

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2019, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GEO stock. On March 08, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for GEO shares from 52 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has GEO stock performed recently?

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.68. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.74 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.77 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.21. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.56. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 327.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $5,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The GEO Group Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

There are presently around $498 million, or 79.30% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,793,663, which is approximately 2.559% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,940,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.55 million in GEO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.6 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 8.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 14,723,017 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 8,297,886 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 71,414,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,435,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,232,357 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,302,817 shares during the same period.