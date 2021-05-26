Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $15

Tecnoglass Inc. [NASDAQ: TGLS] gained 7.62% on the last trading session, reaching $20.33 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Tecnoglass to Present at Sidoti Microcap Virtual Investor Conference.

Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, announced that the Company will present at the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. eastern time (9:45 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time).

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

A live broadcast of the presentation, including presentation materials, may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Tecnoglass’ website at www.tecnoglass.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

Tecnoglass Inc. represents 47.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.01 billion with the latest information. TGLS stock price has been found in the range of $19.30 to $21.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 361.98K shares, TGLS reached a trading volume of 1671576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGLS shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Tecnoglass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Tecnoglass Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tecnoglass Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGLS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for TGLS stock

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, TGLS shares gained by 60.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 241.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 439.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.60 for Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.27, while it was recorded at 18.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tecnoglass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tecnoglass Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tecnoglass Inc. go to 0.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]

There are presently around $189 million, or 20.10% of TGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGLS stocks are: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with ownership of 2,736,848, which is approximately -16.31% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/MA, holding 834,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.97 million in TGLS stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $15.45 million in TGLS stock with ownership of nearly 50549.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Tecnoglass Inc. [NASDAQ:TGLS] by around 2,841,844 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 835,513 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,638,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,315,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGLS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,326 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 97,283 shares during the same period.