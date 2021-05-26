T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] stock Downgrade by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $2.40

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] gained 4.55% on the last trading session, reaching $1.15 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2021 that T2 Biosystems Reminds Stockholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual Meeting.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, reminded stockholders to vote at the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 25, 2021. The T2 Biosystems Board of Directors unanimously supports each stockholder proposal on the proxy and encourages all stockholders to vote for these proposals.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The Company’s President and CEO, John Sperzel, has released a statement communicating to stockholders the importance of the proposals and their potential impact on the Company. The video statement can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.t2biosystems.com.

T2 Biosystems Inc. represents 148.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $172.60 million with the latest information. TTOO stock price has been found in the range of $1.09 to $1.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 16159612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.67.

Trading performance analysis for TTOO stock

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3971, while it was recorded at 1.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5469 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTOO.

An analysis of insider ownership at T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

There are presently around $30 million, or 17.60% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,517,731, which is approximately 5.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.01 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.46 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 36.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 7,019,179 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,090,191 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,235,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,344,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,006,186 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 459,173 shares during the same period.