Stem Inc. [STEM] is 25.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stem Inc. [NYSE: STEM] gained 5.11% or 1.25 points to close at $25.73 with a heavy trading volume of 2682580 shares. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Stem, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services, announced it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

BofA Securities Clean Energy Conference, May 27, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $25.50, the shares rose to $25.96 and dropped to $23.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STEM points out that the company has recorded 157.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -168.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, STEM reached to a volume of 2682580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stem Inc. [STEM]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Stem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stem Inc. is set at 2.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for STEM stock

Stem Inc. [STEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.45. With this latest performance, STEM shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.30% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Stem Inc. [STEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.88, while it was recorded at 22.36 for the last single week of trading.

Stem Inc. [STEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Stem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stem Inc. [STEM]

There are presently around $375 million, or 11.00% of STEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STEM stocks are: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,316,309, which is approximately -3.231% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,176,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.27 million in STEM stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $26.87 million in STEM stock with ownership of nearly 17.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Stem Inc. [NYSE:STEM] by around 5,590,200 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 18,242,433 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,255,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,577,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STEM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,152,319 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 14,350,917 shares during the same period.