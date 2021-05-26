Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS] Stock trading around $9.59 per share: What’s Next?

Scopus BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SCPS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.44% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 71.25%. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Scopus BioPharma Announces FDA Approval of IND Application for Lead Drug Candidate.

CpG-STAT3siRNA is a Distinctive RNA Therapy and Immunotherapy Developed at City of Hope.

A Phase 1 Clinical Trial Will be Initiated at City of Hope.

The average equity rating for SCPS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $152.39 million, with 15.34 million shares outstanding and 14.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 699.44K shares, SCPS stock reached a trading volume of 4783119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Scopus BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scopus BioPharma Inc. is set at 1.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

SCPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.65, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Scopus BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 3.80% of SCPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 108,237, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 92,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in SCPS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.5 million in SCPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Scopus BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SCPS] by around 568,582 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 32,553 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 22,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 579,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 568,582 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,280 shares during the same period.