Redburn slashes price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] – find out why.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.73 at the close of the session, down -0.36%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc stock is now 39.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LYG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.76 and lowest of $2.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.75, which means current price is +56.90% above from all time high which was touched on 05/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 5090070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3928.06.

How has LYG stock performed recently?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 17.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.14 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 1.90 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Insider trade positions for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]

There are presently around $681 million, or 1.60% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 41,291,377, which is approximately -2.94% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 32,780,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.49 million in LYG stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $70.88 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly 5.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 35,868,104 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 10,237,401 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 203,349,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,455,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,532,009 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,871,702 shares during the same period.