Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Stock trading around $5.52 per share: What’s Next?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2021 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

May 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ORC stock rose by 25.45%. The one-year Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.6. The average equity rating for ORC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $518.33 million, with 94.41 million shares outstanding and 94.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, ORC stock reached a trading volume of 3581116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $5.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ORC stock. On September 03, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ORC shares from 14 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.75.

ORC Stock Performance Analysis:

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ORC shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.68, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orchid Island Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

ORC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 265.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORC.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $198 million, or 38.30% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,503,026, which is approximately 19.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,438,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.5 million in ORC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $17.53 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 36.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 11,737,151 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,158,479 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 21,958,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,854,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,946,189 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 807,412 shares during the same period.