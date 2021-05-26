Moxian Inc. [MOXC] Revenue clocked in at $0.60 million, up 1201.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ: MOXC] gained 30.33% or 4.18 points to close at $17.96 with a heavy trading volume of 8815886 shares. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Moxian terminates proposed merger with Btab Group, Inc.

Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (MOXC), an offline-to-online (O2O) social media services and Internet media marketing services provider, announces that its proposed merger with Btab Group Inc., (“Btab”) has been terminated by mutual consent, as provided for in the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement signed on August 27, 2020.

The Company also announces the resignations of Mr. James Tan Meng Dong and Dr. David Cheang Sien Chan, both Singaporeans, from the Board with effect from February 28, 2021. The Board now comprises Mr. Hao Qinghu as the CEO of the Company and three other independent directors, Mr. Lionel Choong Khuat Leok, Mr. William Yap Guan Hong and Ms Wendy Wang Yingjie, all of whom have been in office since 2019.

It opened the trading session at $13.24, the shares rose to $19.71 and dropped to $13.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOXC points out that the company has recorded 1396.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -2996.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, MOXC reached to a volume of 8815886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moxian Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 587.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1796.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Moxian Inc. [MOXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.74. With this latest performance, MOXC shares gained by 201.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1396.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2649.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.00 for Moxian Inc. [MOXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Moxian Inc. [MOXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Moxian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moxian Inc. [MOXC]

There are presently around $5 million, or 1.80% of MOXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOXC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 240,900, which is approximately 1559.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 46,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.84 million in MOXC stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.33 million in MOXC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ:MOXC] by around 275,928 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 25,819 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 49,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOXC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,884 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,533 shares during the same period.