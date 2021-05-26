MICT Inc. [MICT] is -10.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] traded at a high on 05/25/21, posting a 2.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.86. The company report on May 24, 2021 that MICT, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Q1 2021 Highlights and Recent Developments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4723205 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MICT Inc. stands at 11.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.89%.

The market cap for MICT stock reached $201.83 million, with 65.35 million shares outstanding and 34.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, MICT reached a trading volume of 4723205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MICT Inc. [MICT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has MICT stock performed recently?

MICT Inc. [MICT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.72. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8152, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5558 for the last 200 days.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for MICT Inc. [MICT]

There are presently around $17 million, or 9.60% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,551,521, which is approximately 26.214% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,988,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 million in MICT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.03 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 222.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 4,732,635 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 2,506,973 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,130,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,370,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,543 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,859,048 shares during the same period.